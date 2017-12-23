× Colts lose to Ravens 23-16 for sixth straight loss

BALTIMORE, Md. – The Ravens led wire to wire to beat the Colts 23-16 in Baltimore in a rare Saturday game.

It’s the Colts sixth straight loss, dropping them to 3-12 on the season. Their last win came at the beginning of November in Houston.

The Colts were in great position to tie the game late after Anthony Walker blocked a punt, but they turned the ball over on downs at the Ravens’ 17-yard line.

Joe Flacco threw for two touchdowns and Justin Tucker made three field goals to lead the Baltimore charge.

The Ravens led 10-0 before Jacoby Brissett hit Frank Gore for a 14-yard touchdown to cut it to 10-7.

Tucker converted a 39-yard field goal to make it 13-7 at the half.

Adam Vinatieri made three field goals for the Colts, but he also missed two.

Baltimore blocked a 38-yard attempt in the first quarter. It’s the first time Vinatieri’s had a kick blocked since 2013.

He also missed a 60-yard try, the longest attempt of his career right before halftime.

The Colts wrap up the season with a AFC South showdown with the Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium at 1 p.m. on New Year’s Day.