Breath of fresh air: Romanian lawmakers aim to ban bad odors

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian lawmakers could end up smelling like roses, if they succeed in passing a law to ban unpleasant odors.

Lawmakers from the opposition Save Romania Union on Friday submitted a “Smell Law” that aims to outlaw some of the country’s most offensive stenches and includes fines for violators.

A party statement says that despite clean air laws, Romanian citizens frequently complain of “olfactory discomfort” from garbage dumps, animal farms and petrochemical fumes.

The statement says that even when air quality is within legal limits, “the smell is unpleasant and has a powerful impact on local residents.”

Senator Allen Coliban, who initiated the proposal, says it has cross-party support, including from Environment Minister Gratiela Gavrilescu.

Parliament is expected to debate the legislation next year.

