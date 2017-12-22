Police investigate robbery at credit union inside IU Health West Hospital

Posted 1:09 pm, December 22, 2017, by , Updated at 03:56PM, December 22, 2017

Photo Gallery

AVON, Ind.– Police are investigating a robbery at a credit union inside a hospital.

The robbery occurred around 8:20 a.m. at IU Health West Hospital, located at 1111 Ronald Reagan Parkway in Avon. Police say the suspect wore a surgical mask to cover part of his face.

He presented a note demanding money from the IU Credit Union, and implied he had a gun but never showed one. He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to call Avon police at 317-272-4485 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. Tips to Crime Stoppers are considered anonymous and could lead to a cash reward if the information results in a felony arrest.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s