Man dies in Rush County Jail following arrest on same day

Posted 4:44 pm, December 22, 2017, by

File photo.

RUSH COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police have been asked to investigate the death of an inmate that was reported Friday morning.

Earlier Friday morning, 30-year-old Shane Koors was arrested of an active warrant following a traffic stop in Franklin County.

Koors was later transported to the Rush County Jail. Once at the jail, police said he began to suffer from an apparent medical episode.

The jail staff contacted an ambulance and Koors was transported to Rush Memorial Hospital, where he died.

An autopsy was completed and toxicology results are pending.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s