× Kaye’s Beauty College abruptly closes in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – A local beauty college abruptly closed this week. Dozens of students who attended Kaye’s Beauty College are now trying to figure out how they will continue their educations and whether all of their credits will transfer.

A post on the school’s Facebook page confirmed news of the closure:

“We have an announcement on behalf of the owners of Kaye’s Beauty College. After 44 years of providing cosmetology educations to thousands of students we are heart sick and heartbroken to say that as of yesterday, December 20, 2017 the school will be permanently closed. Transcripts will be mailed to all students. You will need those if you want credit for your hours, exams, and practical work at another school. We are so sorry we were unable to keep this from happening. We wish you the best of futures.”

Marcia Smith learned of the announcement through a classmate Wednesday.

“She was like, ‘you’ve got to go get your stuff now, there’s a cop up there they’re saying get your stuff,'” Smith said.

Smith added she and other students are having some trouble figuring out how they will continue their education.

“Some off the schools, they don’t accept financial aid,” Smith said. “Some of these schools won’t accept our transfers. There are some girls who are two weeks away from graduating. Where do they go? A lot of the students had paid out of pocket, cash money, to this man now they’re just out that money.”

Smith is among those who took out a student loan to attend Kaye’s Beauty School. She’s in the process of figuring out to deal with that if she is able to transfer to another beauty school.

CBS4 stopped by Kaye’s Beauty School, located at 1111 S. Tenth Street in Noblesville, in hopes of speaking to management about the reason behind the closure. While there were people inside the school, the doors were locked and the people inside did not come to the door.

This latest move by Kaye’s management comes just over a year after they unexpectedly closed their Castleton location.

Calls to the school were not answered.