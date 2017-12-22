Incredible video shows rescuers saving golden retriever from frozen pond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTERTOWN Ind. - Authorities in northern Indiana responded to an ice rescue on Tuesday and ended up saving a golden retriever's life.

Huntertown F.D., Northeast Allen County Fire and EMS crews arrived to a frozen pond in the 16600 block of Pine Ridge Pass on the report of a dog in the pond.

The fire department was able to capture an amazing rescue on camera. It shows an official swimming next to a raft as the other officials breaks the ice. After a few seconds, the official in the yellow coat pulls a golden retriever out of the water.

After receiving thorough drying and warming up, the dog was reunited with its owner.

Police wish to recognize Ms. Glaze for her quick call to 911 upon spotting the dog in the pond.