× Hall of Fame sportscaster Dick Enberg dies at age 82

SAN DIEGO, Calf. –Hall of Fame broadcaster Dick Enberg — whose “Oh my” calls were so familiar to sports fans — died Thursday night at the age of 82, his wife, Barbara, told The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Enberg was connected to Indiana having earned his masters and doctorate from Indiana University.

He had an integral part of the sports world, having called Super Bowls and Wimbledon tennis matches for the major TV networks of CBS, NBC, and ESPN.

Of recent he had been the primary play-by-play television voice of the San Diego Padres baseball team, retiring in 2016 after seven seasons with the team.