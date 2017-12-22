Foodie Spotlight: Sullivan’s Steakhouse

Indianapolis is quickly becoming one of the hottest food cities in America. A destination for true foodies who are interested in everything from fine dining to food trucks. This column will put the spotlight on one of these local hot spots to help get the word out and share in the love of all things food.

Review by CBS4Indy.com contributor Dustin Heller

The holidays are a time for gathering with friends and family, decorations and lights, looking back at the year that was, and of course, splurging on one last nice dinner out before the new year’s resolutions kick in. For this foodie’s special occasion, I’m joining my friends of the @circlecitysupperclub (check them out on Instagram) at one of the hottest steakhouses on the North side of Indy. Sullivan’s Steakhouse is located right in front of the Fashion Mall at Keystone at the Crossing where they have been indulging Indy for 22 years. This award winning restaurant is probably best known for their huge selection of Bone-in steaks and their amazing wine selection, but it is their hospitality that really sets them apart from the other high end steakhouses. As District GM John Stanley puts it, Sullivan’s is a “Yestaurant”. That is exactly what I’m looking for in fine dining!

The restaurant is perfect for any occasion with a lively bar area and three classy private dining rooms. They even have live music every Wednesday through Saturday (love this!). Unlike many other steakhouses, Sullivan’s is completely a scratch kitchen which is very important to us foodies. They make every sauce, side dish, and dessert from scratch right there in the kitchen. The man behind all of this wonderful cuisine is Executive Chef Kene Young. Chef Young started at Sullivan’s over ten years ago as an hourly employee and worked his way up the food chain. I always love to hear success stories like his!

I know that when I go to nice restaurant like Sullivan’s, I have a hard time deciding what to get because it all sounds so delicious. In light of this, I’m not going to list my four “can’t miss” items from the menu, but rather I’m going to give you my idea of the perfect meal at Sullivan’s for your special occasion. I’m taking the guesswork out of it for all of you all the way from appetizer to dessert. If you decide to follow my advice, I’m pretty sure you’ll leave with a smile on your face.

STARTERS:

Cheesesteak Eggrolls…I normally don’t think of fusion when it comes to a steakhouse, but that is exactly what we’ve got here. The wrapper on the eggroll is crispy and flaky and the filling is cheesy and meaty goodness. The real kicker is the sweet and spicy chili sauce and the honey mustard that puts this dish over the top. Appetite stimulated!

SOUPS & GREENS:

Tableside BLT Salad…You can’t go wrong with the soup, but since we’re coming off of a hearty appetizer, let’s lighten it up a bit and eat our vegetables. I’m a sucker for anything prepared tableside and this salad is no exception. They start with fresh arugula and toss in a variety of vine ripe tomatoes, then they kick it into high gear with crispy bacon and blue cheese, and then finish it off with their sweet basil vinaigrette. Tomato lovers do not want to miss this salad.

MAIN COURSE:

Wagyu Bone-In Strip…The decisions up to this point have been manageable, but now we’re entering the heart and soul of the menu. I’m a red meat lover through and through, so I want the best piece of beef I can find on the menu…enter the Wagyu. For those that aren’t familiar with Wagyu, it is a Japanese breed of beef cattle that is pampered and fed a glorious diet to produce the highest quality of beef. It is going to be well-marbled and bursting with flavor. If you’re really feeling frisky, make it a surf and turf and add a fresh lobster tail. Why not splurge?

SIDE DISHES:

Shaved Brussels Sprouts…I thought about cheating here and picking more than one, but I’ll stick to the game plan. These aren’t your everyday Brussels sprouts, they are shaved into fun bite-size pieces and prepared with caramelized onions and smoked bacon. A perfect flavor profile to accompany your juicy steak. Runner up…Garlic Horseradish Mashed Potatoes. Shhh!

DESSERTS:

Chocolate Meltdown…Crème Brûlée is normally my dessert of choice, but when I got a load of this decadent beauty there was no turning back. Like the salad above, this dessert is prepared tableside and you get to watch the meltdown unfold right there in front of your eyes. They put a flourless chocolate torte, chocolate mousse and fresh raspberries into a ganache dome and then…wait for it…pour hot chocolate sauce all over it, melting the dome and revealing the hidden treasure inside.

If that lineup doesn’t whet your appetite, you might should see a specialist about that. Sullivan’s is a steakhouse that is doing things the right way with superb customer service and top quality food. Better make your reservation today.

