Fisherman dies after falling through ice on South Bend river

Posted 8:37 pm, December 22, 2017, by

File image

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Authorities say a man has died after he fell through the ice while fishing on the St. Joseph River in South Bend.

Indiana Conservation Officers responded to a 911 call Friday afternoon from someone at Pinhook Park who said they saw a man fall through the ice and disappear.

St. Joseph County Police arrived within two minutes and divers from South Bend, Clay and Mishawaka fire departments searched the river.

Conservation officers say the man was found in about 12 feet of water. He was taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The man was not immediately identified.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s