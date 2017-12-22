× A snowy weekend will lead to a ‘White Christmas’ for Indy

Light rain is likely Friday night, and as temperatures fall after midnight, rain will change to snow. Up to an inch of snow is likely by lunchtime Saturday before the snow tapers to flurries.

In the colder air Sunday, light snow will develop ahead of a cold front and 1-3″ accumulation is likely.

This will be the coldest Christmas day in over a decade and flurries will be likely through the day.

Lighg snow will develop Saturday morning.

Snow will taper off Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures will hold steady in the 30s Saturday.

Up to 1″ of snow is likely Saturday.

1-2″ of snow will fall north of I-70.

More snow will move in Sunday morning.

Snow will fall for most of the day Sunday.

We’ll have northwest winds Sunday.

Heavier snow will accumulate Sunday.

1-3″ of snow is likely Sunday.

Colder air will move in for Christmas.