VP Mike Pence to return to Indiana for Christmas weekend

Posted 12:23 pm, December 21, 2017, by

Second Lady Karen Pence and Vice President Mike Pence .

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Vice President Mike Pence will return to Indiana for the Christmas weekend.

A spokesperson for his office confirmed the Vice President and former governor will be in the Hoosier State from Dec. 23-26.

Specific travel plans haven’t been released, but Pence will spend part of that time in Brown County with family.

No public appearances have been scheduled at this time.

He was last in Indiana in October for a celebration of his son’s marriage.

