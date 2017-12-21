Police: 18 guns, heroin, $60K in cash confiscated during arrest of high level drug dealer

Posted 5:58 pm, December 21, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A high level drug dealer from Chicago was arrested in Indianapolis on Thursday, according to IMPD.

Police say Sterling A. Coble, known as “Chi,” had allegedly been involved in the illegal distribution of firearms and narcotics on the southwest side.

Police say Coble’s impact throughout Indianapolis was insulated and off the radar.

“The coordinated efforts of the various investigatory units yielded direct contact with Mr. Coble,” said IMPD. “Several direct buys of heroin amongst other illegal substances were made from Mr. Coble in Indianapolis.”

Coble was taken into custody without incident in the 11000 block of Willowmette Lane.

Simultaneously, police say they searched locations in connection with Coble’s alleged narcotics distribution. In total, over $60,000 in cash, 18 guns and over 6 ounces of heroin were confiscated.

