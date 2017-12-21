Mild and wet in central Indiana before cold temperatures, snow return

Posted 4:55 pm, December 21, 2017, by , Updated at 05:50PM, December 21, 2017

We'll see near-record warmth before a major cool down comes our way. Highs will be near 60 degrees Friday with about a tenth of an inch of rain.

Temperatures  will fall Saturday and rain will change to flurries before ending.

In the colder air Sunday light snow will develop ahead of a cold front and some accumulation is likely.

This will be the coldest Christmas day in over a decade and flurries will be likely through the day.

Highs will be near 60 degrees Friday.

Light rain is likely through late Saturday morning.

We haven't had much snow this season.

We are in for a cold snowy Christmas Day.

Our last measureable Christmas snow fell in 2010.

On the average, we have a 58% chance for snow on Christmas Day.

Light snow is likely Sunday.

This will be the coldest Christmas Day in years.

