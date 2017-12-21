Mild and wet in central Indiana before cold temperatures, snow return

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We'll see near-record warmth before a major cool down comes our way. Highs will be near 60 degrees Friday with about a tenth of an inch of rain.

Temperatures will fall Saturday and rain will change to flurries before ending.

In the colder air Sunday light snow will develop ahead of a cold front and some accumulation is likely.

This will be the coldest Christmas day in over a decade and flurries will be likely through the day.

Light rain is likely through late Saturday morning.

We haven't had much snow this season.

We are in for a cold snowy Christmas Day.

Our last measureable Christmas snow fell in 2010.

On the average, we have a 58% chance for snow on Christmas Day.

Light snow is likely Sunday.

This will be the coldest Christmas Day in years.