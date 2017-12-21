× Memorial service held for 58 homeless Hoosiers who passed away in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Coalition for Homeless Intervention and Prevention hosted their annual memorial service Thursday honoring homeless Marion County men and woman who died this year.

The memorial, held at Roberts United Methodist Church, honored 58 known homeless Hoosiers who passed away in 2017.

“Some of the people that we recognize here aren’t remembered any other way, they might not have family or friends who recognize them when they pass on and this is sometimes the only way people get recognized,” said Alan Witchey, executive director for the coalition.

A CHIP representative read off all their names and also lit a candle for each life that was lost.

The ceremony included a choir performance, a moment of silence and and a tolling of bells.

If you’d like to donate to CHIP so they can help the homeless this winter, you can click here.