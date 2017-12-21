Madison County authorities investigating disappearance of couple last seen in Indianapolis

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Madison County are asking the public’s help surrounding the disappearance of a boyfriend and girlfriend from Indianapolis.

The couple, 22-year-old Heaven Henderson and 23-year-old Jeremy Danowski, were last seen on Sunday by Danowski’s mother in Indianapolis.

On Monday, authorities were made aware of the disappearance by Danowski’s father. He said that he had information that his son’s cellphone had been last used near Lapel.

The department has requested Madison County Sheriff’s detectives to help with the case. On Sunday, officers recalled they saw Henderson’s vehicle legally parked and locked in Lapel.

At the time, there was no reason to suspect anything.

Police obtained permission to search their vehicle and found nothing in there to suspect foul play.

Danowski was last seen wearing a black jacket, faded skinny jeans with holes in them, black boots and a red bandana or beany hat. Jeremy has hazel eyes, long brown hair, is approximately 5’5″ tall, weighs approximately 125 pounds, and has a snake bite piercing under his lower lip.

Henderson has brown eyes, long brown hair, is approximately 5’5″ tall, and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Police verified that Danowski purchased a handgun on Dec. 14 from an Indianapolis gun shop.

The area in relation to the parked car in Lapel has been searched by police, volunteers, and search K-9 from Hamilton Co Sheriff’s Department.

Lapel PD and MCSD said they are exhausting all avenues to locate the couple. At this time, it is not known where in Indianapolis they were last seen.

Anyone with any relevant information to the whereabouts of either of these persons please contact MCSD investigators at 646-9281 or if you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.