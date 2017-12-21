× Indianapolis man dies followng crash on I-465 early Thursday morning

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis man died after a crash on I-465 near East Street early this morning.

Shortly before 2 a.m. emergency crews were called to the westbound lanes of I-465 at the 1.7 mile marker for a single vehicle crash. Callers told 911 dispatchers a vehicle had struck a guardrail, crossed through a grass median, crossed all eastbound lanes of I-465 and was in the ditch on the opposite side of the interstate.

Upon arrival Trooper Bottema located the male driver, 37-year-old Dennis Morford Jr., near his car. Morford was having difficulty breathing but was able to communicate with officers. While waiting for medics to arrive Bottema noticed Morford’s condition was getting worse and retrieved his AED from his patrol car. Morford’s condition continued to decline, but he was still breathing when medics arrived. Shortly thereafter, he went into cardiac arrest. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Troopers are continue to investigate this crash and will await autopsy results to determine if Morford died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash or if there were other medical issues.

This investigation is ongoing and there is no further information to release at this time.