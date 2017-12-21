× IACS adding satellite adoption center to Broad Ripple Park

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hoosiers will soon be able to adopt another dog or cat while playing with your pet at Broad Ripple Park.

Indianapolis Animal Care Services and Indy Parks and Recreation announced Thursday that a satellite adoption center is headed to Broad Ripple Park.

Construction is expected to being in the Spring of 2018. It will have the ability to house both dogs and cats.

The plan is to have it open during high-traffic periods at the park and also during ACS’ busier times when the shelter tends to fill up quickly.

“Our team is so proud to welcome the Adoption Center to Broad Ripple Park,” said Linda Broadfoot, Indy Parks Director. “Partnerships are key to our parks delivering the best services in the right places. And, now, we are offering a convenient place for our park customers and neighbors to connect with the city’s Animal Care Services and explore adoption options.”

The building will also offer a shaded area for dog park users and will not decrease the size of the current dog park.

Funding will come from a mix of both public and private sources, including the Friends of Indianapolis Animal Care Services Foundation.

Monetary donations can be made online to the Friends Foundation or in person at the shelter, 2600 S. Harding St.