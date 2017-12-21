Grandmother dead, 5-year-old in critical condition after suffering carbon monoxide poisoning

Posted 9:23 am, December 21, 2017, by , Updated at 09:35AM, December 21, 2017

GARY, Ind. — Authorities say an elderly woman is dead and a young girl was in critical condition after they apparently suffered carbon monoxide poisoning in northwestern Indiana.

Gary Fire Department spokesman Mark Jones says crews responded Wednesday afternoon to a home on the city's west side and found an oven was on. He says firefighters discovered high carbon monoxide readings and found two people in cardiac arrest.

Jones tells The Northwest Indiana Times the woman was pronounced dead at a hospital. WLS-TV reports the child was airlifted to a Chicago hospital.

Jones says the oven was apparently being used to help heat the home. The TV station reports, however, that the home had furnace problems that were being repaired.

The child was reportedly 5-years-old. Names weren't immediately released.

