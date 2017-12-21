Cass County crash kills Kokomo woman, 2-year-old girl survives

Posted 7:08 pm, December 21, 2017, by

File photo

CASS COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police responded to a fatal crash Wednesday night that killed a 33-year-old Kokomo woman.

Police responded to area of US 35 near Cass County Rd. 1150 S. at around 10:15 p.m. Heather Titus was pronounced dead at the scene after her 2006 Jeep Liberty traveled off the road into a ditch and struck several trees.

A 2-year-old in the car survived after she was transported to Riley Hospital for Children. She was treated for cuts and scratches and was later released.

Police do not know why the Jeep traveled off the road at this time.

The crash is still under investigation, but at this time neither the use of alcohol nor narcotics is suspected as having contributed to the crash.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s