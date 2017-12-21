× Average bill to increase $14 per month under proposed IPL rate hike

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis Power & Light (IPL) is petitioning the state for a rate hike.

If approved, the request would result in the typical residential customer seeing an increase of about $14 per month.

The money would be used to “cover the cost of replacing older, outdated coal plants with one of the cleanest, most efficient natural gas plants ever to be built in Indiana,” according to IPL.

The new rates would be seen by the end of 2018.

“At IPL, we have a responsibility to find the balance between cleaner energy solutions and affordability while maintaining reliability that our customers expect,” said Rafael Sanchez, IPL President and CEO. “Our investments in advanced technology have enabled us to significantly reduce our dependence on coal and transition to a more balanced energy mix all while maintaining one of the lowest rates among investor-owned utilities in Indiana.”

The company says customers can plan for a potential impact on a bill by using this rate calculator.