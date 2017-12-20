× Second ISO concert added for ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Harry Potter’ composer John Williams

INDIANAPLOLIS, Ind. – A second date has been added for the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra concert with John Williams after the first one sold out in a matter of minutes.

The second concert is set for Monday, February 12 at 7:30 p.m.

The legendary composer and conductor will lead the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra in a program of some of his most popular film music.

Williams has composed music and served as music director for over 100 films, including “Jurassic Park,” “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,” three “Harry Potter” films and the “Star Wars” franchise.

Williams is donating his time and talent as a gift to the organization. All proceeds from the concert will directly benefit the musicians and artistic endeavors of the hometown orchestra.

“We are so grateful to have the trust and respect of Maestro Williams,” said Principal Pops Conductor Jack Everly. “His gracious offer and appearance at our Hilbert Circle Theater home is simply extraordinary.”

Tickets start at $85. You can purchase them here or you can call 317-639-4300.