McKayla Maroney files lawsuit claiming USA Gymnastics paid to silence her about sexual abuse

LOS ANGELES, Calif.– Olympic gold medal gymnast McKayla Maroney filed a lawsuit alleging USA Gymnastics paid for her silence in regards to sexual abuse she experienced by a former team doctor.

The lawsuit also claims Michigan State University and the US Olympic Committee “failed to properly investigate, discipline or remove Olympic Team doctor Larry Nassar.”

Nassar, who served as the MSU and US Olympic team doctor for two decades, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of criminal sexual conduct and was sentenced to 60 years in prison on federal child pornography charges on December 7.

Maroney described her alleged abuse in October.

“It started when I was 13 years old, at one of my first National Team training camps, in Texas, and it didn’t end until I left the sport. It seemed whenever and wherever this man could find the chance, I was ‘treated.’ It happened in London before my team and I won the gold medal, and It happened before I won my Silver,” she said.

The lawsuit alleges she “was forced to agree to a non-disparagement clause and confidentiality provision, in the above-mentioned settlement agreement, that brought with it liquidated damages penalties of over $100,000, should she or other affiliated non-parties speak of her abuse or The Settlement.”

The complaint says the settlement agreement was in violation of California law, “and for the purpose of silencing a known victim of Nassar.”

McKayla’s attorney, John Manly, called the confidentiality agreement “an immoral and illegal attempt to silence a victim of child sexual abuse.”

“The US Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics were well aware that the victim of child sexual abuse in California cannot be forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement as a condition of a settlement. Such agreements are illegal for very good reasons, they silence victims and allow perpetrators to continue committing their crimes. That is exactly what happened in this case,” he said.

Nassar has been accused by more than 140 girls and women of molesting them by placing his un-gloved hand in their vaginas under the guise of medical treatment. His alleged victims were as young as 9 years old.

Nassar admitted in his guilty pleas that these “treatments” were in fact criminal sexual abuse.

Nassar’s alleged victims include three members of the 2012 Gold Medal Women’s Gymnastics Olympic Team Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney.

“A simple fact is this. If Michigan State University, USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic Committee had paid attention to any of the red flags in Larry Nassar’s behavior I never would have met him, I never would have been ‘treated’ by him and I never would have been abused by him,” said Maroney.