Man armed with large knife attacks 43-year-old woman in downtown parking garage

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – Police are searching for a man who attacked a woman inside of a downtown parking garage.

“She was physically assaulted,” said Susan Caldwell who parks in the garage.

Police say the 43-year-old woman was on her way to the elevator inside of the Pan Am parking garage downtown when she was attacked and robbed by a man carrying a large knife.

“I look around and make sure that I’m aware of my surroundings,” said Caldwell.

Caldwell says she works in the same building as the woman who was attacked. Caldwell tells us she received an email from Denison Parking about the Tuesday morning assault. Now, she is even more alert.

“I have my keys in my hand and I go straight to my car and get in then lock the doors,” said Caldwell.

According to police the suspect grabbed the woman purse and tried to run off but the 43-year-old threw her coffee on him and fought back. When she fell to the ground during the assault the suspects large knife fell on the floor. The victim told police that she was still on the ground when the man ran out of the door and took off on Capitol Avenue.

The incident was not caught on camera but tonight Denison Parking, the company which manages the garage tells us they are looking into installing security cameras in the garage to prevent future attacks. Denison also tells us they have added 24-hour security guards.

“It is scary. Especially since I’m a single female and there is nobody with me when I’m parking. It is concerning that something could happen,” said downtown driver Jasmine Akridge.

Officers suggest walking in groups and making sure you park in a well lit spot where others can see you and heard you if you need help.

“I feel more comfortable when there are more people together. If I was by myself I would not have parked in the garage,” said driver Kris Ritter.

Police ask anyone with information on the assault to call IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 262-TIPS.