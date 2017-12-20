ISP: Man charged with OWI after overdosing behind wheel

Posted 4:38 pm, December 20, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities administered Narcan on two men Wednesday morning after they reportedly overdosed behind the wheel.

Just after 10:30 a.m., ISP troopers were dispatched to I-65 near the I-70 south split on the report of a vehicle accident.

Police said they found two men unconscious from an apparent overdose near mile marker 110. The driver, 38-year-old Juan Ramirez, of Lebanon, was arrested for an OWI.

ISP did not arrest the passenger. Both men were transported to Eskenazi Hospital following the overdoses.

They were reportedly uninjured from the crash after hitting a fence line off I-65.

Ramirez also had warrants out of Boone County for burglary and a warrant out of Hendricks County.

Police said they found drug paraphernalia in the car.

