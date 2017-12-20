× Indy woman robbed and stabbed while standing next to car in her own driveway

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indianapolis woman is robbed and stabbed standing in her own driveway.

The violence started as an attempted purse snatching before turning violent at a home near 34th and Drexel on the city’s east side.

The violent robbery played out over just a few seconds with the victim standing next to her car door when she was ambushed at knifepoint.

“He came from behind me. I had the door open. I was reaching into my car and he said, ‘Give me your purse.'” said the victim.

That woman asked not to be identified, but says before she even realized what was happening, the suspect stabbed her one time.

“I turned just a little bit and said, ‘I don’t have a purse’ and he stabbed me in my side,” said the victim.

After she fell to the ground in her own driveway, the suspect reached inside her car door grabbed some money, then kicked her and took off running.

“It was traumatic. It’s a bad experience,” said the victim.

While still bleeding, the victim got in her car and drove down 34th street to a neighbor’s home to try and get help.

“I didn’t want to pass out in the back yard and be behind the house and nobody see me,” said the victim.

The victim knows her neighborhood can be a dangerous place. In fact just two months ago a quarter mile away from her home on 34th street, a 25-year-old man was shot to death.

“The area is not the greatest, but anywhere you are you’re subject to crime,” said the victim.

After having her stab wound stitched up, the woman says she’s just relieved she survived her brush with violence in the middle of the day.

“I learned from it to be more aware of my surroundings. At night I am aware, but in broad daylight I wasn’t paying attention and before I knew it he was up on me,” said the victim.

The victim was not able to get a very good description of the suspect, but as always anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.