Indy area charities still need donations just days before Christmas

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Christmas is just a few days away and area charities still need donations.

This year, the United Way of Central Indiana has seen a drop in donations for its United Christmas Service program.

“With the holiday season and with the holiday assistance program, we definitely always have a quick turnaround and a short deadline to raise that money and help those families in need,” said Katie Cordell, program manager of United Christmas Service. “This year has been a little bit different, we are seeing our donations go down from last year, while the need in our community is definitely still the same.”

So far, United Way has raised just over $400,000 to assist 3,339 households but donations are still needed.

In order to serve the remaining families referred, the organization needs to raise another $60,000 by Friday.

“If we don’t meet our fundraising goals by the end of the week, there are going to be over 1,200 households who won’t be served through United Christmas Service,” said Cordell. “This late in the holiday season, it’s likely that those households will not have another opportunity.”

Through the United Christmas Service program, families are given a set amount of money based on need.

A donation of $30 supports one person and $120 supports a family of four.

Donate here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Salvation Army of Indiana also needs donations.

The organization is just halfway to its $3.5 million goal for its Red Kettle Campaign.

The shortage is due in part to the closing of Marsh grocery stores. Each year, Marsh typically donated $30,000 to kick off the campaign.

Additionally, overall donations are down this year.

The money raised through the Red Kettle Campaign goes to fund services like the Harbor Light Center, a drug rehab center on Indy's west side.

The last day for the kettles is Saturday, Dec. 23.

Donate here.