Hendricks Regional Hospital sending newborns home with stockings this holiday season

Posted 5:17 pm, December 20, 2017, by

Photo courtesy of Hendricks Regional Health

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – Hendricks Regional Hospital are showering newborn babies with holiday cheer this month.

Every baby born at the hospital goes home with a special stocking.

The gifts are all hand stitched by volunteers from the Hendricks Regional Health Guild. It’s an annual tradition.

Each year, volunteers sew over 1,000 knit caps for babies in our Childbirth Center, but they transition to stockings when the holiday season rolls around.

It takes the volunteers a few hours to stitch the designs.

“Thank you to these volunteers for creating wonderful experiences for our tiniest patients and their families!” said Hendricks Regional on Facebook.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s