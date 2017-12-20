× Funeral arrangements made for New Castle Police Chief Brad Catron

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – Funeral arrangements have been made for New Castle Police Chief Brad Catron, who unexpectedly passed away on Monday evening.

The family will receive friends from 2 – 8 p.m. on Friday at First Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in New Castle with Pastors’ Paul Davis, Rick Davis and Mike Clark officiating.

Burial will follow in South Mound Cemetery West Lawn Addition.

Catron died Monday afternoon after experiencing health issues that began Friday night.

He served on the New Castle Police Department for nearly 29 years and was the chief for the last six. Catron is survived by his wife and two children.

