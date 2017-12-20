× Firefighter found dead at fire station 3 hours after fighting barn blaze in Delaware County

MUNCIE, Ind. – A firefighter with the Hamilton Township Volunteer Fire Department died early Wednesday morning.

Fire Chief Tom Rammel says 42-year-old Jeffrey Allan Blackmer was found dead inside the fire station three hours after battling blaze at a barn in North Delaware County Road 320-E.

Chief Rammel says Blackmer was one of about 10 of his firefighters that responded to the fire. When the crew got back to the station, Blackmer was reportedly fine.

The fire department says Blackmer remained at the station after the fire to clean equipment. He passed away at approximately 9:20 a.m.

Chief Rammel says Blackmer had been a firefighter with the department for about a year and provided about 2,000 hours of service. The fallen first responder leaves behind a fiancé, Emily Reid, two children and multiple siblings.

“Jeff had a heart of gold along with his passion as a volunteer fireman,” said the fire department. “His dedication to this department will sadly be missed by all members.”

The cause of death is not yet known. Delaware County Coroner Scott Hahn told the Muncie Star Press that preliminary indications were that a “cardiac-related” event had caused the death. Hahn conducted an autopsy Wednesday afternoon. He has not released the results.

The unfortunate incident will likely be considered a line of duty death. A memorial has been set up at the fire station at 8021 N St Rd 3.