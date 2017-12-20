Chuck E. Cheese’s releases statement after video shows women fighting at east side location

Warning: The video contains graphic language.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Chuck E. Cheese’s released a statement after two women were caught on camera fighting and pulling each other’s hair at one of their stores on the city’s east side.

Cujo Bailey was at Chuck E. Cheese’s on Saturday night to celebrate his daughter’s birthday. He was recording a video of his daughter when the fight broke out. “There was so much going on. It was a crazy situation,” Bailey told CBS4.

The women in the video pull each other’s hair in addition to punching, slapping and pushing each other while children stood nearby.

Bailey says someone called 911, but he said officers didn’t arrive until after the incident was over and the women left.

Therefore, IMPD says no police report was filed.

Christelle Dupont, spokesperson for Chuck E. Cheese’s, released the following statement about the gith on behalf of CEC Entertainment:

“We’re aware of the incident that occurred on Saturday, Dec. 16 in our East Washington St. Indianapolis location in which an argument between two female guests escalated into a physical altercation. The store manager acted quickly and local police were contacted and arrived immediately. We want to assure our guests that we take great measures to protect the experience children and families have in our stores and we do not tolerate this kind of behavior. Many of the measures we have in place – such as our Kid Check program, active camera systems and additional safety precautions – are transparent to our guests to encourage an environment Where a Kid Can Be a Kid.”

It is unclear at this time as to what sparked the altercation.