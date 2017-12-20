× 2017 is city’s deadliest year on record after fatal shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is at the scene of a fatal shooting tonight on the northeast side.

Just before 5:45 p.m. authorities were called to the 4100 block of Newburgh Dr. in reference to a person shot and killed.

The scene is near the Pangea Vineyards Apartments.

2017 is Indianapolis’ deadliest year on record after this latest homicide, bringing total to 151.

We have a crew on the way and will update once more information becomes available.