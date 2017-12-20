10 financial moves to make

Posted 2:39 pm, December 20, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. Everyone has a top ten list, and that includes our money expert. The 10 things he says we should do before the end of the year to put on track for financial success in 20-18. Whether you have a budget or not, it is reviewing your monthly financial obligations compared to your monthly net income and making sure you are positive. From this simple review, you can make decisions for the next year to improve or build upon this situation

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s