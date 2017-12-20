10 financial moves to make

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. Everyone has a top ten list, and that includes our money expert. The 10 things he says we should do before the end of the year to put on track for financial success in 20-18. Whether you have a budget or not, it is reviewing your monthly financial obligations compared to your monthly net income and making sure you are positive. From this simple review, you can make decisions for the next year to improve or build upon this situation