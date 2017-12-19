× Toys for Tots no longer struggling after anonymous donor delivers semi filled with 4,000 toys

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Thanks to a massive delivery from an anonymous donor, Toys for Tots of Central Indiana is no longer struggling to gather enough toys this holiday season.

The nonprofit organization says gracious donor delivered a semi filled with toys Tuesday morning. The donation included 20 palettes with about 4,000 toys.

Just Monday, the charity, which is supported by the U. S. Marine Corps, said it was struggling to meet its quota. Organizers believed this year’s hurricane relief efforts were partly to blame.

The mission of Toys for Tots is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community in which the campaign is conducted.

The organization has been working with the Pacers to collect last minute toys and money.