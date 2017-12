× Starbucks will hand out $20,000 worth of gift cards on Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Circle City has been especially good this year, so Starbucks is playing the role of Santa tomorrow.

The company’s “Good Squad” will hand out $20 gift cards to 1,000 people on Wednesday at Monument Circle. That’s a lot of fa-la-la-la-lattes!

They will start handing out the gift cards at 2 p.m. and they will continue while supplies last.

You can find more information about the giveaway here!