Shooting inside Buffalo Wild Wings in Lawrence leaves 2 injured

Posted 8:38 pm, December 19, 2017, by , Updated at 08:53PM, December 19, 2017

File image

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Two people were shot inside a Buffalo Wild Wings in Lawrence Tuesday night.

Police say it happened at the restaurant in the 10600 block of Pendleton Pike.

Officers say the victims’ injuries appear to be non-life threatening, with one shot in the leg.

Police say the suspected shooter went to a nearby business, called 911 and told them where he was. He’s cooperating with investigators as they interview witnesses at the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s