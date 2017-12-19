× Kelan Martin leads Butler past Morehead State 85-69

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Kelan Martin scored 20 points and gathered 10 rebounds while collecting four assists and three steals, leading Butler to an 85-69 win over Morehead State, Tuesday night at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

The Bulldogs (9-3) finished with a balanced scoring effort as five players reached double figures, including Paul Jorgensen (16), Tyler Wideman (15), Kamar Baldwin (12), and Nate Fowler (11).

Butler remains perfect at home this season (6-0), and will look to keep that unblemished mark in tact next time out, hosting 7-3 Western Illinois Thursday at 7:00 p.m.