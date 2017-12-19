× Former IMPD deputy chief to announce candidacy for Marion County sheriff Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Former Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Deputy Chief Bill Benjamin is running for Marion County Sheriff.

Benjamin will hold a press conference Thursday at 1:30 p.m. to formally announce his candidacy and discuss Indy’s crime rate.

He served with IMPD for more than 27 years and after retiring, went to work for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO) as the jail inmate liaison. Benjamin is currently the director of security for Tindley Schools.

He served with IMPD for more than 27 years and after retiring, went to work for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO) as the jail inmate liaison. Benjamin is currently the director of security for Tindley Schools. He will run as a Democrat.

Under his leadership, he says IMPD had the highest rate of solved murders in the nation in 2009 and 2010 and lead a three-year high for reducing violent crime.

His Democrat opponent, former U.S. Marshal Kerry Forestal, serves as a lieutenant colonel and confidant to current Sheriff John Layton and has locked up the endorsement of his boss and several top sheriff’s commanders.

Potential Republican candidates include police officer Brian Durham, Southport Chief of Police Tom Vaughn and Jim Grimes with the sheriff’s department.

MCSO, under Layton, has struggled with jail overcrowding brought on by the return of some low level offenders from state prisons to serve their sentences locally. Layton is unable to run for reelection due to having served eight years in office.