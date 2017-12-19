× Carroll County authorities searching for 3 children believed to be taken by mother

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind.– The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three children were taken from their grandmother’s home.

Their biological mother, Leah M. Banks, 33, is believed to be the one who took them from the rural home.

Police provided the following information about the missing children:

Georgia Banks, 8, is a black female, 4’8″ tall, 80 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Amariah Banks, 6, is a black female, 4’2″ tall, 60 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Aujhanay Udhus, 12, is a white female, 4’11” tall, 129 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Banks’ last known address is in Washington state. The father of the children, Kevin Banks, also has an address in the state.

Police say Banks was staying with her mother in Carroll County for the holidays when she gathered the children and left the residence. After talking with family members, the sheriff’s office does not believe the children are in immediate danger.

Information has been provided to the Indiana Missing Children’s Clearinghouse Center, as well as the nationwide missing persons file of the National Crime Information Center, but the situation does not rise to the level of an Amber Alert.

The two adults and three children are possibly en route to Arkansas in a dark blue Buick Terraza with the Arkansas license plate 345VTN.

Anyone who spots the children or the vehicle is asked to call 911.