Body of man at center of Silver Alert found in Greene County lake

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. – Conservation officers recovered the body of a missing 85-year-old man from a Greene County lake Tuesday.

A Silver Alert was issued for the Linton man, Robert G. Waters, on Friday. Police said he was thought to be in danger and in need of medical attention.

On Monday, officers say they observed what appeared to be evidence of a vehicle entering Richards Lake near 50 South and 1500 West in Linton. Scuba divers searched the lake until 8 p.m. and resumed early Tuesday morning.

Due to the rocky underwater high wall and the vehicle being 55 feet underwater, authorities say the extraction was dangerous and technical in nature. Using an ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicle), divers were able to pinpoint the location of the vehicle.

At about 3 p.m. Tuesday, divers recovered the vehicle and the body of Waters.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the man’s death and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Indiana State Police have officially cancelled the Silver Alert.