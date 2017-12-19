A near record high to start Winter

Posted 4:02 pm, December 19, 2017, by , Updated at 04:34PM, December 19, 2017

Central Indiana weather won’t feel very winter-like through the end of the week. Winter begins Thursday at 5:23pm and we’ll see near-record heat before a major cool down comes our way.

Highs will be in the 40s Wednesday and Thursday before warming to near 60 degrees by Friday.

A cold front will bring rain late Friday through Saturday.

In the colder air Sunday light snow snow will develop ahead of a cold front and snow showers will be likely Christmas Day.

Highs will be in the 40s for Wednesday and Thursday.

The Winter Solstice is here.

Winter begins Thursday afternoon.

Days are shortest in the Northern Hemisphere.

A near record surge of warm air will move in for the first full day of Winter.

Rain and a few isolated t-storms are likely Friday.

Up to a half-inch of rain will likely through Saturday morning.

Temperatures will fall Saturday.

Colder air will keep highs in the 30s Sunday.

Light snow is likely for Christmas Day.

