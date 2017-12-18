Warm-up expected for the end of the week before new cold front

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The countdown to the start of Winter and to Christmas Day is here but the weather won't feel very winter-like through the end of the week.

Tuesday will begin with fog and end with highs near 50.

Highs will be in the 40s Wednesday and Thursday before warming to near-record levels near 60 by Friday.

A cold front will bring rain late Friday through Saturday.

In the colder air Sunday light snow snow will develop ahead of a cold front and snow showers will be likely Christmas Day.

Lows will stay above freezing overnight.

Fog will limit visibility Tuesday morning.

Highs will be above average Tuesday afternoon.

Christmas Day climatology shows the most snow in 2004.

Holiday snow has been sparse in recent years.

We'll see near record highs late this week.

We'll have a dry Thursday.

Rain will develop late Friday.

Temperatures will tumble Saturday.

Light snow will develop ahead of a cold front Sunday night.

Light snow is likely Christmas Day.