Ohio boy who gave up Xbox for Christmas to help homeless gets surprise from Microsoft

Posted 6:14 am, December 18, 2017, by , Updated at 06:27AM, December 18, 2017

BEACHWOOD, Ohio – A 9-year-old boy in Ohio wanted an Xbox for Christmas, but he was more concerned about helping the homeless.

Earlier this month, Mikah Frye was with his grandmother Terry Bryant when he noticed people wandering the streets in the cold, WJW reports.

So he decided to give up the Xbox  Bryant bought him for Christmas, and instead, he asked her to spend $300 on blankets.

Bryant tells WJW that Frye’s family once faced homelessness, so he knows what it's like. "He knew what it was like to not have a blanket at night and to have to give it back. When they gave him a blanket, he had to give it back. And so the first thing he wanted to do was give a blanket that they could keep."

Microsoft heard about Frye’s actions, and they surprised him with the Xbox he sacrificed. Employees at the Microsoft store also gave Frye plenty of games and accessories.

