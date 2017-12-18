× Indianapolis ties criminal homicide record following murder on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the 150th criminal homicide of the year after a man was fatally shot on the city’s northeast side Monday morning.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex around 12:30 a.m. just off Emerson Road in the 5300 block of Butler Terrace

Officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound inside one of the apartments. Emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as Walter Benyon, 25. The Marion County Coroner’s office ruled he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

At this point in the investigation, detectives are unsure of the possible motive or suspect(s) information. Anyone with information should call the IMPD Homicide Branch at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

This ties the city`s criminal homicide record, set just last year.