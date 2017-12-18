× Indianapolis Animal Care Services waives adoption fees through Christmas Eve

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Animal Care Services is waiving its adoption fees through Christmas Eve.

Monday, the shelter said it had 128 adoptable animals that are waiting to find a home before the holidays.

“If you’re looking to adopt — now is the time!” said IACS in a Facebook post.

Those interested in taking advantage of the special offer can stop by the shelter from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s closed on Wednesdays. The offer ends at noon on Dec. 24.

IACS is located at 2600 S. Harding St. Click here to check out the adoptable animals.