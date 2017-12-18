× GOP caucus votes to expel Councilman Jeff Miller as he faces child molestation charges

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Republican members of the City-County Council have voted to kick Councilman Jeff Miller out of the GOP caucus as he faces child molestation charges.

The council members voted on the matter during a private meeting Monday evening. Michael McQuillen, the council’s Republican minority leader, confirmed the news on Twitter, adding that he encourages Miller to resign from the council, so he can focus his energies on his family and legal matters.

@IndyCouncilGOP just just voted to expel @Jeff4Indy from the Republican Caucus of the City-County Council. I encourage him to resign from the Council so that he may focus his energies on his family & legal matters. — Michael McQuillen (@mike_mcquillen) December 18, 2017

Although the move pushes Miller onto a political island, he will technically remain a member of the Republican Party, at least for now. But he will not be permitted to attend the caucus meetings or strategy sessions, which are held before City-County Council meetings.

McQuillen told our news gathering partners at the Indy Star that Miller serves as a distraction anytime he attends a meeting.

“It would be better for the council, the residents of District 16 and the city as a whole if he would just resign to take time to take care of his family and his legal problems,” McQuillen told the paper.

Miller was arrested last month after two girls claimed he touched them inappropriately in his home. One girl told investigators Miller gave her massages that made her uncomfortable, and another girl said he grabbed her rear end while giving her a piggyback ride. According to court documents, Miller told investigators that he did not intend for his touching to be sexual in nature.

Earlier this month, the councilman released a statement explaining why he is staying in his council seat instead of resigning, saying he wanted to use his position as a voice to push for the issues that affect his district.

Miller has been removed from all three committees on which he serves, but he remains on the council.