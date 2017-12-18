Fishers police ask public to help ID men suspected of stealing car, items from vehicles

FISHERS, Ind. – The Fishers Police Department is searching for two men suspected of stealing a white Ford Fusion and stealing items from several other vehicles.

Later, the men reportedly used stolen credit cards to purchase merchandise at several businesses in Fishers.

Police say the crimes occurred in both Hamilton and Marion counties during the early morning hours of Dec. 8.

Officers say one of the men was wearing jeans, a camouflage hat and a black sweatshirt with a “Ford” emblem on it. The other wore jeans, a black sweatshirt and a black hat.

They suspects were seen in a large, 4-door, dark in color diesel pickup truck, with roof-top running lights.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents or suspects is asked to contact Det. Flynn at flynnd@fishers.in.us or 317-595-3334.

