Colts place Ryan Kelly, Jon Bostic on IR

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts’ injured reserve list continued to accumulate star power.

Center Ryan Kelly (concussion) and linebacker Jon Bostic (knee) are the latest additions. Kelly had missed the last three games after suffering a concussion Nov. 26 against the Tennessee Titans while Bostic was injured in the Dec. 14 loss to Denver.

Monday’s transaction ended a frustrating season for Kelly. The team’s 2016 first-round draft pick missed the first four games of the season with a broken bone in his foot and also missed playing time with a hamstring injury.

Kelly and Bostic join an IR neighborhood that already featured quarterback Andrew Luck, safety Malik Hooker, running back Robert Turbin, linebacker John Simon, guard Jack Mewhort, tight end Erik Swoope, defensive lineman Henry Anderson and rookie center Deyshawn Bond.

Brandon Williams update

Tight end Brandon Williams looked on from the sidelines Monday as the Colts returned to the practice field for Saturday’s trip to Baltimore. He’s in the NFL’s concussion protocol after being concussed in last Thursday’s loss to Denver.

“He’s doing well,’’ coach Chuck Pagano said. “Obviously a very, very scary moment for (Williams) and certainly his family and everybody, the entire football team.’’

Williams was placed on a stabilizing board and stretcher and taken off the field on a cart after being injured while blocking Broncos’ linebacker Deiontrez Mount in the second quarter. He was transported to a downtown hospital but returned to the locker room at the end of the game after being diagnosed with a concussion.

“You never want to see anybody taken off the field in that manner,’’ Pagano said. “Again, our docs and trainers and first responders . . . everybody did a great job. Thank God he’s fine. He’s in good shape. He’s been here, getting treatment, feeling better every single day.

“The game pales in comparison to how fortunate and lucky these guys are and Brandon is. He’s doing well.’’

More roster moves

The team signed defensive tackle Caraun Reid and claimed guard Mark Glowinski off waivers from Seattle.