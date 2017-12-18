Chick-fil-A breaks tradition, opens Sunday to serve thousands of stranded passengers at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A broke its golden rule, but it was for a good cause.
The Atlanta-based fast food chain is well-known for being closed on Sundays. But when a major power outage crippled Hartsfield-Jackson airport, Chick-fil-A provided food for the thousands of stranded passengers.
Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy personally helped hand out sandwiches.
A fire in a Georgia power underground electrical facility damaged two substations serving the airport — including the system that provides backup power.
The power came back on shortly before midnight, but more than 1100 flights were affected by the blackout.
The city of Atlanta opened the Georgia International Convention Center and offered shuttle services there for stranded passengers who needed a place to stay for the night, according to the city’s verified twitter account.