Boone County authorities ask for help in identifying vehicle break-in suspect caught on camera

Posted 6:25 pm, December 18, 2017, by

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a suspect believed to be involved in a string of vehicle break-ins.

The sheriff’s office says the break-ins happened within the Lebanon and Ulen communities.

The suspect is described as a white male who is about 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing anywhere between 150 pounds and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this person is asked to contact Detective Sam Scott at 765-483-3365.

