Sahm’s Place reopens after 90-year-old crashes vehicle into restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A restaurant on the city’s north side was temporarily closed for repairs after a vehicle crashed into the side of its building around noon Sunday.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says a 90-year-old woman driving a Honda CRV accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake while pulling into a parking spot at Sahm’s Place. She was reportedly able to climb out of the vehicle on her own.

IFD says about 60 patrons and workers were evacuated as a result. There were no injuries.

Fire officials say the structural integrity of the building was not affected other than the glass door.

On Sunday afternoon, the restaurant reopened.